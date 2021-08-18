Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

