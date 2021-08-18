Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GIS opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.
GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
