Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBGX stock opened at $739.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.30. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 12 month low of $409.37 and a 12 month high of $755.80.

