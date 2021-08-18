Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.43% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $290.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

