FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $261.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.