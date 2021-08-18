FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Down 34.5% in July

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $4,441,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLNG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

