FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading Up 3.7%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $780.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

