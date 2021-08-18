Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flowserve by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flowserve by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Flowserve by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 117,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Flowserve by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of FLS opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

