Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FLDM opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $513.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fluidigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.