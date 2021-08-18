Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

