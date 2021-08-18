Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £162.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £162.90 ($212.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting £140.40 ($183.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,291. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £131.64. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

