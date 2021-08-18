Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

