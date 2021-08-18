Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $166,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,209 shares of company stock worth $16,762. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.