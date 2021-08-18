Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fortive by 24.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

