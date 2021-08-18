Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the average volume of 382 put options.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,134,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,319,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

