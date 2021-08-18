Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.66

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 330065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

