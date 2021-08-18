Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 203 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,317 shares of company stock worth $1,767,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.