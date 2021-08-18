Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 637,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

