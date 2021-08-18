Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 685 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $294.27. 48,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

