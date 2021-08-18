Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742,228 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.