Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.1% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.58% of First Bancorp worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.