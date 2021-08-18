Fountain (FTN) Reaches Market Cap of $699,309.36

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $699,309.36 and $6,617.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.23 or 0.00839954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars.

