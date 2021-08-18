Frederick Reichheld Sells 3,702 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$235.00 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$152.00 and a 1 year high of C$240.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.98.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

