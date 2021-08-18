Freicoin (FRC) Reaches Market Cap of $363,462.51

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $363,462.51 and $97.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

