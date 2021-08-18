FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 695,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ HUGE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

