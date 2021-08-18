FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 23rd

FTAC Athena Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. FTAC Athena Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

