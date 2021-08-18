Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

FLGT stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. 13,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,335. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,691. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.