Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 25th

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:FSNBU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

