Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FUSN stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

