Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $90.44

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.44, but opened at $93.29. Futu shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 16,897 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.
The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
