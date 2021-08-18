Future (LON:FUTR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,700 ($48.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,296.38.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

