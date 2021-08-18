FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Issued By Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for CEMATRIX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Shares of CVE CVX opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46. CEMATRIX has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,315,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,031.99.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.