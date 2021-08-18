FY2021 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Boosted by KeyCorp

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.41. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,052 shares of company stock worth $7,545,273. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.