FY2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

