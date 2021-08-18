FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clene in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $7.28 on Monday. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $447.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.