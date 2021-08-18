FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sonos, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sonos in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%.

SONO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

SONO opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,134 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $6,662,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

