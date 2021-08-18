FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

SPB opened at C$15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.49. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.