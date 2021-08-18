Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.41 million and the lowest is $51.92 million. Galapagos reported sales of $168.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 216,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,948. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $148.68.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

