Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GALT opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.31. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

