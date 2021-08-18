Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 412,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,903. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,828 shares of company stock worth $5,859,112. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $28,529,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $19,452,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

