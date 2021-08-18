Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $9.51 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $96.33 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $9.51 or 0.00021172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

