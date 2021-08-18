Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658. Geberit has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.