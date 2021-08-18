Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $389.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.