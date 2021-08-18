Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GEN opened at GBX 670.44 ($8.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.69. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 630.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

