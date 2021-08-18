Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,355 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

