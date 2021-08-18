Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.57

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$48.57 and last traded at C$48.48, with a volume of 83902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 6.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

