Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $407.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

GLAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.