Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT remained flat at $$42.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,155. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

