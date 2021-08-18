Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,571. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

