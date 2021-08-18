Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.28, but opened at $70.34. Global-e Online shares last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 9,503 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

