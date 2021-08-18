Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $686.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

